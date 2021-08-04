On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Evolent Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 5:05 pm
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $222.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $230 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $900 million.

Evolent Health shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.70, a climb of 78% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

