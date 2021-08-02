On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Foot Locker buying atmos, Eurostar in pair of deals

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 10:29 am
< a min read
      

Foot Locker is acquiring a pair of companies in deals worth over $1 billion.

The New York footwear and clothing company said Monday that it’s buying Text Trading Co., which owns and licenses Japanese retailer atmos, for $360 million. The transaction accelerates Foot Locker’s Asia-Pacific expansion.

Atmos, with fiscal 2020 revenue of about $175 million, has 49 stores worldwide.

Foot Locker Inc. also announced that it’s buying athletic footwear and clothing company Eurostar for $750 million.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Eurostar Inc. concentrates on Hispanic consumers, running 93 stores in California, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada. The company had approximately $425 million in fiscal 2020 revenue.

“This acquisition enhances our product mix and provides access to a customer base and store footprint that are both differentiated from and complementary to our current portfolio,” Foot Locker Chairman and CEO Richard Johnson said in a statement.

Both deals are expected to close late in the third quarter.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard