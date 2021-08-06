On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Gannett: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 6:40 am
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $15.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $804.3 million in the period.

Gannett shares have risen 65% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

