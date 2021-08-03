On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Genworth Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 5:02 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $240 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.97 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.40. A year ago, they were trading at $2.05.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNW

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian partnership