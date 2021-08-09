GP Strategies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ GP Strategies Corp. (GPX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The provider of training, consulting and engineering services posted revenue of $128.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.3 million.

GP Strategies shares have increased 71% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

