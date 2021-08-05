On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Business News

Hanesbrands, Wynn Resorts rise; Roku, Etsy fall

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 4:25 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Roku Inc., down $16.84 to $403.48.

The video streaming company fell short of Wall Street forecasts for active accounts and streaming hours during the second quarter.

Etsy Inc., down $19.69 to $182.41.

The online crafts marketplace gave investors a weak sales outlook for the third quarter.

Cardinal Health Inc., down $8.41 to $50.57.

The prescription drug distributor’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $21.52 to $602.47.

The biopharmaceutical company handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $7.59 to $98.69.

The casino operator’s second-quarter loss was milder than Wall Street expected.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $122.07 to $2,207.71

The online travel service reported strong second-quarter bookings and revenue.

Hanesbrands Inc., up $1.16 to $19.51.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Fastly Inc., down $4.61 to $39.93.

The cloud software developer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

