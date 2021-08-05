Hannon Armstrong: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $16 million.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $58.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.7 million.

Hannon Armstrong shares have decreased 9.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $57.41, an increase of 56% in the last 12 months.

