How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks managed to eke out tiny gains after another day of wobbly trading, leaving the S&P 500 higher for the second week in a row.

The benchmark index made its fourth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq edged higher while small-company stocks fell and Treasury yields dropped. There was little for investors to like in an economic report showing a big drop in consumer confidence last month as the delta variant of COVID-19 spread.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.17 points, or 0.2%, to 4,468.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.53 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,515.38.

The Nasdaq rose 6.64 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,822.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.96 points, or 0.9%, to 2,223.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 31.48 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 306.87 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 12.86 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.65 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 711.93 points, or 19%.

The Dow is up 4,908.90 points, or 16%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,934.62 points, or 15%.

The Russell 2000 is up 248.25 points, or 12.6%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.