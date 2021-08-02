On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Monday after a day of choppy trading.

Investors were balancing unease about the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant against another round of encouraging company earnings.

The S&P 500 closed lower after being slightly higher for much of the day. Roughly 150 members of the index will report their results this week, and the July jobs report comes out on Friday.

On Monday:

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 fell 8.10 points, or 0.2%, to 4,387.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.31 points, or 0.3%, to 34,838.16.

The Nasdaq rose 8.39 points, or 0.1%, to 14,681.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.75 points, or 0.5%, to 2,215.50.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 631.09 points, or 16.8%.

The Dow is up 4,231.68 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,792.79 points, or 13.9%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 240.64 points, or 12.2%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Administrator Power plays soccer with the people of Uganda