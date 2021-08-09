On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 4:25 pm
Stocks ended a wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, with energy companies logging some of the biggest losses as oil prices took another turn lower.

The S&P 500 index fell, along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil continued its decline from last week and pulled energy company stocks lower. Technology companies also weighed down the broader market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.17 points, or 0.1%, to 4,432.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.66 points, or 0.3%, to 35,101.85.

The Nasdaq rose 24.42 points, or 0.2%, to 14,860.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.95 points, or 0.6%, to 2,234.81.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 676.28 points, or 18%.

The Dow is up 4,495.37 points, or 14.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,971.90 points, or 15.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 259.95 points, or 13.2%.

