On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday, notching more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Investors were encouraged by improving job market data and some solid corporate earnings reports. The gains were broad in what has been a choppy week of trading, with technology companies leading the way. Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 26.44 points, or 0.6%, to 4,429.10.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 271.58 points, or 0.8%, to 35,064.25.

The Nasdaq rose 114.58 points, or 0.8%, to 14,895.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 36.69 points, or 1.8%, to 2,236.01.

For the week :

The S&P 500 is up 33.84 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 128.78 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 222.44 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.76 points, or 0.4%.

        Read more: Business News

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 673.03 points, or 17.9%.

The Dow is up 4,457.77 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,006.84 points, or 15.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 261.15 points, or 13.2%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines