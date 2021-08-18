On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks took a late turn lower on Wall Street, ending with their second straight loss.

The S&P 500 fell again Wednesday, a day after breaking a five-day winning streak. Technology and health care companies had some of the biggest losses.

Markets didn’t react much to minutes released in the afternoon from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, which confirmed that Fed policymakers have made no firm decision about when to start unwinding their support measures for the economy.

On Wednesday:

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 fell 47.81 points, or 1.1 %, to 4,400.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 382.59 points, or 1.1%, to 34,960.69.

The Nasdaq fell 130.27 points, or 0.9%, to 14,525.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.39 points, or 0.8%, to 2,158.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 67.73 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 554.69 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 296.98 points, or 2%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is down 64.33 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 644.20 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 4,354.21 points, or 14.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,637.63 points, or 12.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 183.92 points, or 9.3%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing