Huntington Ingalls: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 7:31 am
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $129 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.20.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

Huntington Ingalls shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

