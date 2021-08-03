ICF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.3 million.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $392.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.4 million.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.65 per share.

ICF shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $88.39, a climb of 30% in the last 12 months.

