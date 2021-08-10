K12: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $397.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71.5 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.54 billion.

K12 shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.70, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.

