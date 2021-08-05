On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Laureate Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 8:06 am
BALTIMORE (AP) _ Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its second quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 19 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $327.6 million in the period.

Laureate Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion.

Laureate Education shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAUR

