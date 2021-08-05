On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 7:19 am
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $8.4 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $69.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 28 cents.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Liquidity Services shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines