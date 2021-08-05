Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $8.4 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $69.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 28 cents.

Liquidity Services shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

