Lumber Liquidators: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 6:11 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $12 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $301.4 million in the period.

Lumber Liquidators shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LL

