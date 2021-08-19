Macy’s ups outlook after bounce-back second quarter

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s swung to a profit in the second on rising sales as newly vaccinated shoppers bought dresses, luggage and other goods.

The department store easily beat Wall Street expectations and the company boosted its annual outlook. Macy’s shares jumped more than 5% before the opening bell Thursday.

Major retailers are rolling out quarterly earnings reports this week, consistently pointing to a return by U.S. shoppers to normalcy as they socialize more after taking shelter over the past year. That also means that the online spending that rocketed during the pandemic is coming back down to earth.

Online sales fell 6% compared with last year, when they surged 53%. Still, online sales were up 45% compared with the same stretch in 2019, before the pandemic.

Macy’s pivoted to more casual item when it reopened after virus-related shutdowns, pared back inventory, launched curbside pickup for customers and permanently closed some stores.

Retailers are now monitoring the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, which has led to more mask mandates. They’re also grappling with higher prices just as the temporary government stimulus and other benefits, which helped energize spending, are fading. Snarled supply chains continue to be an issue.

However, this week has shown that shoppers remain resilient.

Macy’s reported earnings of $345 million, or $1.08 per share in the three-month period ended July 31. Adjusted earnings were $1.29 per share, far above the 23 cents industry analysts had expected, according to FactSet.

Last year, Macy’s lost $431 million in the second quarter.

Revenue rose nearly 60% to $5.64 billion, better than the $5.01 billion Wall Street projected and better than last year’s $3.56 billion.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.