ManTech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ ManTech International Corp. (MANT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $36.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $648.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $669 million.

ManTech expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.57 to $3.68 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion.

ManTech shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $84.37, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANT

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.