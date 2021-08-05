Maximus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $94.5 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

Maximus expects full-year earnings to be $4.65 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.25 billion.

Maximus shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

