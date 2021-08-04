On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Medifast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 5:17 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Medifast Inc. (MED) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $47 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $3.96 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $394.2 million in the period.

Medifast expects full-year earnings to be $12.70 to $14.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Medifast shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $288.07, an increase of 65% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MED

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines