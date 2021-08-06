MMA Capital Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $138,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The investment firm posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.4 million.

MMA Capital Management shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

