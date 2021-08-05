On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
PAE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 6:55 am
< a min read
      

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ PAE Incorporated (PAE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $14.4 million.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $747.2 million in the period.

PAE expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion.

PAE shares have decreased 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAE

