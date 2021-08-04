Parsons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $879.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $981.1 million.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion.

Parsons shares have increased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

