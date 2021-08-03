On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Penn Virginia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 5:56 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) _ Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $124.7 million in the period.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

Penn Virginia shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.01, a rise of 70% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVAC

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian partnership