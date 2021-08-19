Performance Food: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $31.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $9.3 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $40.7 million, or 30 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $30.4 billion.

Performance Food shares have decreased roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

