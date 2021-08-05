On Air: Ask the CIO
Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s as fuselage degrading

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 10:13 am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways says it has grounded 13 Airbus A350s over degradation of the plane’s fuselage.

Qatar Airways made the announcement on Thursday, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker.

It says the aircraft will be removed “from service until such time as the root cause can be established and a satisfactory solution made available to permanently correct the underlying condition.”

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar Airways, based in the energy-rich Arabian Peninsula nation of the same name, is a major East-West long-haul carrier. It is one of the biggest buyers of the twin-aisle aircraft.

