On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Rite Aid CEO talks pandemic shifts, why stores still matter

TOM MURPHY
August 2, 2021 11:33 am
2 min read
      

Heyward Donigan became Rite Aid’s CEO months before the coronavirus pandemic brought some big changes to how drugstores operate.

Online sales grew after customers first rushed to stores to stock up on cleaning supplies and then stayed home. Like its rivals, Rite Aid started offering same-day prescription deliveries. The company also partnered with Instacart and DoorDash to deliver other products.

Meanwhile, the drugstore chain dove into a remodeling campaign centered around its pharmacies.

Donigan wants pharmacists to become reliable sources for advice about healthy living. But while company leaders polish Rite Aid’s health care reputation, they still struggle with how to handle tobacco sales.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

The 60-year-old Donigan spoke recently with The Associated Press. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: With sales shifting online, how will consumer behavior change permanently?

A: Besides our e-commerce growth … we also are seeing significant delivery growth. We’re also rolling out buy online, pick up in store. We’re meeting customers where they are and allowing this diverse set of delivery and pickup options to be a permanent part of our solution.

Q: How do you expect customers to continue using stores?

A: The vast majority of our customers have been and will continue to come into stores. We want people to consult with the pharmacy. Our store remodels center around the pharmacy experience and, of course, people can’t get shots at home. The other important part of our remodel is the beauty area. Our target customers, women between 25 and 49, are looking for an experience and they’re looking for a little bit of a getaway.

Q: Why target that population?

A: Those are people taking care of their children, their pets, their spouses and their parents. I call it buy one, get five free. It’s a very rich target. It’s a growing segment, and these women are really stressed. They want that experience … what we call ‘what you want and what you need.’ What you want, wine. What you need, Tylenol.

Q: With the health emphasis, why are your stores still selling tobacco?

        Read more: Business News

A: We haven’t publicly come out with the full exit strategy for tobacco. We are thinking through right now what’s the right strategy, not just for our customers, but also what’s right from a shareholder and a (company performance) perspective. But more to come on that, I expect.

Q: You have around 2,500 locations. Will we ever see drugstores go through another wave of new store construction like we did several years ago?

A: I think right now all of us are making sure we have the right pharmacies in the right locations and enough capital to support the ones we have. And we’re going to be doing a whole host of different remodels tailored to the local market.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard