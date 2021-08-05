On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

RLJ Lodging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 5:47 pm
1 min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $11.3 million, or 7 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was less than 1 cent on a per-share basis for funds from operations.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

The company said it had a loss of $57.7 million, or 35 cents per share.

The hotel real estate investment trust posted revenue of $194.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.7 million.

The company’s shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.38, an increase of 70% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RLJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RLJ

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines