Senseonics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 4:57 pm
GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Monday reported a loss of $180.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 million.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $12 million to $15 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.22. A year ago, they were trading at 48 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

