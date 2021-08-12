On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sotherly Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 6:38 am
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $1.1 million, or 7 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.8 million, or 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $34.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.26. A year ago, they were trading at $2.42.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHO

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

