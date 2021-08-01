Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Square to buy installment payment firm Afterpay in $29B deal

ALEX VEIGA
August 1, 2021 8:14 pm
1 min read
      

Digital payments company Square Inc. says it has agreed to acquire Afterpay, which provides a “buy now, pay later’’ option for merchants, in an all-stock deal valued at about $29 billion.

Square said Sunday it has agreed to buy all of the Australian company’s shares, and that the transaction’s estimated value is based on last Friday’s closing price of Square common stock.

San Francisco-based Square, which processes credit card transactions via devices that plug into mobile devices like tablets or smartphones, said it aims to broaden access to more consumers with the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

The company plans to integrate Afterpay into its services, enabling merchants to offer customers the option to pay for goods later without relying on a credit card. Afterpay users would be able to manage their installment payments directly in Square’s cash app.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

“Together, we can better connect our cash app and seller ecosystems to deliver even more compelling products and services for merchants and consumers, putting the power back in their hands,” Square CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement.

As of June 30, Afterpay was serving more than 16 million users and nearly 100,000 merchants, including major retailers, the company said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard