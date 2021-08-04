On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Supernus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 5:19 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $23.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $141.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.8 million.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $580 million.

Supernus shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.18, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPN

