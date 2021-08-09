On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Synalloy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 4:34 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $83.1 million in the period.

Synalloy shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.10, an increase of 40% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYNL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYNL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Police officer at VA Bedford saves stranger’s life