Synthetic Biologics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 5:06 am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at 51 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 60 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYN

