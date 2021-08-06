Tredegar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $21.2 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 48 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $219.3 million in the period.

Tredegar shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.