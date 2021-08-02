Trex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $61.4 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $311.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.4 million.

Trex shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $96.80, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREX

