United Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 6:06 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $172.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $3.65.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $446.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $379.5 million.

United Therapeutics shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTHR

