Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 6:43 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $350 million in the period.

Universal Corp. shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.14, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines