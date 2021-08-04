Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $350 million in the period.

Universal Corp. shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.14, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

