Urban One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 7:19 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $17.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $107.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.97. A year ago, they were trading at $1.65.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONEK

