US consumer confidence falls in August to 6-month low

MARTIN CRUTSINGER
August 31, 2021 10:24 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence fell in August to the lowest level since February amid rising concerns about the rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus and worries about higher inflation.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 113.8 in August, down from a revised 125.1 in July.

The Conference Board said that concerns about the resurgence in COVID cases as well as worries about rising gas and food prices had contributed to the drop.

The decline followed a sharp fall reported Friday in the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment gauge.

