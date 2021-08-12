Utz Brands, Carnival fall; Sonos, Lordstown Motors rise

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Cooper Companies Inc., up $31.92 to $440.12.

Chinese regulators approved the use of the medical device maker’s CooperVision MiSight one-day contact lenses.

Hims & Hers Health Inc., up 82 cents to $8.39.

The teleheath consultation company gave investors an encouraging sales forecast after reporting solid second-quarter financial results.

Sonos Inc., up $2.58 to $37.38.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems reported a surprise fiscal third-quarter profit.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., up $3.41 to $139.56.

The engineering company was selected to carry out modifications to extend the life of South Africa’s sole nuclear power plant.

UTZ Brands Inc., down $1.56 to $19.27.

The maker of potato chips and other snacks reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and warned of higher costs.

Lordstown Motors Corp., up 16 cents to $5.74.

The electric truck maker said it will begin limited production of its Endurance vehicle in September and expects regulatory approval in December or January.

Aspen Technology Inc., down $16.83 to $125.87.

The software maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Carnival Corp., down 63 cents to $23.36.

Cruise lines and other travel-related companies fell as a COVID-19 resurgence threatens the industry’s recovery.

