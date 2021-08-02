On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
W.R. Grace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 5:18 pm
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $45.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.01 per share.

The chemical and materials manufacturing company posted revenue of $512.9 million in the period.

W.R. Grace shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRA

