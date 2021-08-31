On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Zoom, American Woodmark fall; AC Immune, Spok Holdings fall

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 4:25 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $58 to $289.50.

Investors were disappointed by the video conferencing company’s third-quarter earnings forecast.

StoneCo Ltd., down $2.96 to $46.54.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

The financial technology company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., up $4.15 to $91.11.

The specialty chemicals company is selling its performance adhesives business to Arkema for $1.65 billion.

AC Immune SA, up $1.14 to $8.13.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Spok Holdings Inc., up $2.06 to $9.91.

Acacia Research offered to buy the healthcare communications company.

American Woodmark Corp., down $9.94 to $70.46.

        Read more: Business News

The cabinet maker’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Under Armour Inc., down 98 cents to $23.14.

A weak consumer confidence report for August weighed on a a variety of clothing and accessories companies.

Chico’s FAS Inc., down 67 cents to $5.17.

The clothing chain warned investors that supply chain problems could hurt sales.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue