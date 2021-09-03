On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

3 charged in death of elderly woman left outside in heat

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 1:14 pm
2 min read
      

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Three assisted living facility workers are being prosecuted in the death of an 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease who authorities alleged was left outside in sweltering weather for six hours, officials said.

Jamie Johnston, 30, Jenny Logan, 50, and Letticia Martinez, 27, were charged with negligent death of an at risk person and criminally negligent homicide, both felonies, in the death of Hazel Place at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory in Grand Junction on June 14, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Tuesday.

Johnston and Martinez were also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly forging patient records, according to court documents, The Daily Sentinel reported.

Weiser’s office, which investigated Place’s death through its Medicaid fraud unit in conjunction with Grand Junction police, did not provide details about how Place died. National Weather Service data shows that the high temperature in Grand Junction that day was 102 degrees (38.9 degrees Celsius).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Johnston’s lawyer, Havilah Lilly, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that Johnston is presumed innocent. Lilly also said Johnston was concerned that the assisted living center has not been held accountable but declined further comment since she has not yet received evidence in the case.

Court records did not list a lawyer representing Logan and Martinez is represented by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

Place could walk and did so frequently in a routine that was familiar to caregivers, but was supposed to be checked on every hour because she was at risk of falling, according to her daughter, Donna Golden.

“What it boils down to, as the caregivers that day and probably on other days, none of them were doing their job. Not a one of them checked her,” she said.

Cappella Assisted Living and Memory said in a statement that it reported the circumstances surrounding Place’s death to regulators and conducted an internal investigation which led to the dismissal of two of the workers. The third worker was placed on “investigatory leave”, the statement said.

“We are very saddened by the passing of this beloved resident, and we continue to send our sincerest sympathy to this resident’s family and friends,” the statement said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge