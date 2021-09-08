On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

AeroVironment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 4:35 pm
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $14 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 17 cents per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $101 million in the period.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $560 million to $580 million.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

AeroVironment shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $105.50, an increase of 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAV

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire