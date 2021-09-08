AeroVironment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $14 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 17 cents per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $101 million in the period.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $560 million to $580 million.

AeroVironment shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $105.50, an increase of 53% in the last 12 months.

