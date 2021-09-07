On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Argan: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 4:20 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $12.9 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $133 million in the period.

Argan shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $47.18, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

