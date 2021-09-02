Baxter, Signet Jewelers rise; Chewy, Five Below fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Chewy Inc., down $8.12 to $79.31.
The online pet store reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.
Nutanix Inc., up $3.45 to $40.40.
The enterprise cloud platform services provider beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $4.60 to $85.26.
The jewelry store chain handily beat analysts’ second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Semtech Corp., up $7.75 to $78.71.
The chipmaker reported encouraging second-quarter financial results and gave investors a solid profit forecast.
Nikola Corp., down 10 cents to $10.66.
The electric truck maker signed a deal with Bosch for fuel-cell power modules and other components.
Five Below Inc., down $28.11 to $187.94.
The discount retailer reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.
Baxter International Inc., up $3.74 to $81.06.
The healthcare products company is buying medical technology firm Hillrom for $10.5 billion in cash.
Hess Corp., up $2.46 to $71.27.
Oil prices jumped and lifted energy company stocks.
