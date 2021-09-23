Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.07 to $73.30 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.06 to $77.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 5 cents to $2.17 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.25 a gallon. October natural gas rose 17 cents $4.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $29 to $1,749.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 23 cents to $22.68 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $4.23 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.24 Japanese yen from 109.89 yen. The euro rose to $1.1747 from $1.1692.

